Lease agreement approved to turn former Sears into vaccination site

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County is expanding its options to get people vaccinated for COVID-19.

Last week, we told you about plans for the old Sears building at the Haute City Center.

Tuesday, county commissioners approved agreements to lease the building.

It'll serve as a drive-thru site to distribute vaccines. The county will use the automotives section of the building.

The contract includes three monthly payments of $5,000.

In previous reports, county health leaders said money would come from CARES Act funding. They also mentioned possibly opening the clinic by early February.