Local trail promotes the importance of nature

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Today was a perfect day to learn about nature.

And that's just what folks did over at Ouabache trails park.

This month's theme is "Following a Raindrop."

Participants got to learn about where raindrops go and how it affects organisms.

The trail leader says this is a fun activity to do with your family.

"Well I think it's just important when your out in nature to be aware of everything that's going on so you don't miss anything because there's so much going on out there and also noticing the connections between all of it," says master naturalist Terri King.

They hold a nature walk every second Sunday of the month.