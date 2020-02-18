Clear

Learning through technology: Lost Creek Elementary gives students the ability to check out iPads

For the last two years, the Parent-Teacher Organization has been working on a special project. It involved putting together mobile stations for the use of technology.

Posted: Feb 18, 2020 1:09 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Teachers at Lost Creek Elementary School have a new tool at their disposal.

For the last two years, the Parent-Teacher Organization has been working on a special project. It involved putting together mobile stations for the use of technology.

Each mobile cart has around 30 iPads, and students will be able to check them out.

Organizers say the technology will enhance a student's learning experience.

Last year students checked out these iPads around 2,000 times.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Casey
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 33°
Cold conditions on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Home & Outdoor Living Expo Sat. & Sun at the Vigo County Fairgrounds

Image

Terre Haute Police Chief addresses Live PD concerns from the NAACP

Image

Que Buenos Fresh Mexican Grill

Image

Tuesday: Rain moves out, mostly cloudy. High: 41

Image

Linton Semi State ready

Image

Loogootee Semi-State Bound

Image

GBB Paris St Joseph

Image

McChristine MVC Newcomer of the Week

Image

Vigo County animal rescue makes the trip to save over a dozen cats

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax