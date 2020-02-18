Learning through technology: Lost Creek Elementary gives students the ability to check out iPads

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Teachers at Lost Creek Elementary School have a new tool at their disposal.
For the last two years, the Parent-Teacher Organization has been working on a special project. It involved putting together mobile stations for the use of technology.
Each mobile cart has around 30 iPads, and students will be able to check them out.
Organizers say the technology will enhance a student's learning experience.
Last year students checked out these iPads around 2,000 times.
