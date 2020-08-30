The state of Illinois is looking to hire more than 400 court reporters over the next few years.Let's introduce you to the job.

EDGAR COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-They're not usually in the spotlight in the courtroom as a judge or attorney would be.

Jill Layton said a court reporter's job is one of the most important there is.

"It's very important to have what people say in the courtroom. You want it, word for word what everybody said every utterance and you want to keep that forever," said Layton. She's the official court reporter for the Cumberland County Courthouse.

Nationwide, there's a shortage of court reporters. In fact, Layton is the only court reporter at the Cumberland County Courthouse.

That's why class is in session.

The First Steps class at the Edgar County Courthouse gave people a taste of the short-hand writing style used in courtrooms. Layton invited us to sit in.

"When you see people on tv and they're just touching that's not court reporting, you've got your machine and you're pounding away on that," said Layton.

The class was taught how to spell out words and phrases in a single-hand motion.

What they're using isn't like a keyboard that you're used to using. It's called a Stenograph and it only has 22 letters.

On the left side of the keyboard letters for the beginning of the word, in the middle are the vows, and ending words on the right.

So, we asked her, just how fast are court reporters? "I've passed a test at 260 words a minute," said Layton.

Layton said for people who are interested, there's an entire world of opportunity waiting for you.

"You will not find a court reporter that does not say I absolutely love what I do and so we're just bringing people into the fold," said Layton.

If you're interested, Layton said to call your local courthouse for more information.