Learning how to be a better parent behind bars

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Incarcerated fathers can learn how to become better parents from inside the prison.

The Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in Carlisle, Indiana, offers a 12-week course for dads.

The 'Inside Out Dads' course teaches everything from communication to discipline.

We spoke with an inmate inside the facility. Gary Morris told us he's in the course right now.

He says those who are taking part write letters to their kids every week.

Morris adds this course has helped his relationships while he's been in the facility.

"I understood how what I've done affects me. Not only does it affect me, but it affects my children, my loved ones, of me being absent from the home. So I've learned to better myself inside for when I am home," Morris said.