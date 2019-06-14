Learning about different styles of art

MARSHALL, Ill (WTHI)- People in Marshall, Illinois are learning more about the styles of art in the Illinois community..

That's through a library membership program. The friends of the library brought in Larkfield Glass.It's a glass blowing business in Paris, Illinois.

Members of the program say it's inspiring people in the community. Owners did a demonstration on how they make the glass Thursday

It was all funded by the friends of the library membership program. Last year the friends of the library helped to buy furniture and electrical upgrades along with library programs, and the 23rd Marshall Walldog mural.



