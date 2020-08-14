Learn the history of the coca-cola bottle

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- A new video will help folks across the world learn more about Terre Haute's legacy.

It's a new addition to the Vigo County Historical Society and Museum's website.

It details the history of the coca-cola bottle.

You may know the bottle's design got its start right here in Terre Haute. The video talks about Alexander Samuelson.

He was on the team that helped create the famous coke bottle in 1916. Organizers debuted the film Friday on its social media page.

You can find the video on their Facebook page, here.