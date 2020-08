TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The League of Women Voters is set to host its 8th annual event to draw attention to women voting.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the group will host the event virtually on Wednesday.

It will include the reading of the 19th Amendment, the amendment that gave women the right to vote.

They will also have a reading on Women's Suffrage.

