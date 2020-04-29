League of Women Voters guide to help voters ahead of June 2 primary

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A group is helping to get Hoosiers ready for the June 2 primary.

The League of Women Voters has a guide at vote411.org.

At the site, you can type in your address and find out important information in your area.

"You can actually see your ballot for races you will be able to vote on and find out other information such as applying for an absentee ballot," Robbie Piper said.