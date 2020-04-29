VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A group is helping to get Hoosiers ready for the June 2 primary.
The League of Women Voters has a guide at vote411.org.
At the site, you can type in your address and find out important information in your area.
"You can actually see your ballot for races you will be able to vote on and find out other information such as applying for an absentee ballot," Robbie Piper said.
Related Content
- League of Women Voters guide to help voters ahead of June 2 primary
- League of Women Voters hosts candidate forum
- League of Women's Voters holds candidate forum
- Last day to register to vote for primary election, League of Women Voters educating community
- The local branch of the League of Women Voters celebrates 100 years
- Illinois primary puts focus on security of state voter rolls
- Voters cast their ballots on Primary Election Day
- Local Counties take steps to ensure voter safety ahead of Illinois Primary
- No voter Indiana voter machines connected to the internet
- Indiana voters get postcards as part of voter accuracy push
Scroll for more content...