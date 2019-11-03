Leaf pickup to start Monday in Brazil

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Leaves are falling, and it's officially time to start bagging them up in Brazil.
The city has announced leaf pickup will start Monday.
Work will start in the southwest portion of the city this week.
Leaf pickup will run from November 11th through the 15th in the southeast portion of the city.
The northeast pickup will be from November 18th to the 22nd.
The northwest pickup will be from December 2nd to December 6th.
The dividing lines of the city are U.S Highway 40 and State Road 59.
If you have any questions, you can call the city garage directly.
