Leaf pickup gets underway soon in Vincennes. Find out when the city will be near you

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Leaf pickup will soon get underway in Vincennes.

Here's a look at when you can expect the city to be near you.

WEEK ONE: NOVEMBER 8TH - 11TH (CLOSED ON VETERANS DAY)

St. Clair Ave., to Niblack Blvd. From Oliphant Dr. to Wheeler Rd. area

WEEK TWO: NOVEMBER 15TH - 19TH

1st Street to Kimmell Rd. from Hart St. to St. Clair

Jackson Heights and Wolfe Hollow area.

WEEK THREE: NOVEMBER 22ND - 24TH

Main St. to Hart St. from 1st St. to Felt King Rd.

Weed Lane, Burnett Heights, and Forrest Hills area.

WEEK FOUR: NOVEMBER 29TH - DEC. 3RD

Willow St. to Main St. from South 2nd St. to South 18th St., Four Lakes area, Eastgate area

The city tells News 10 they will not pick up piles of leaves with sticks and limbs mixed in.