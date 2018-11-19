Leaf pick-up underway in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Leaf pick-up is started on Monday on Terre Haute's south side.

Crews began picking up leaves on Monday morning.

This week, their route will be Davis Drive to Hulman Street and from Prairieton Avenue to State Road 46.

The city asks that you rake your leaves into the tree row and not into the street.

They also ask that you leave limbs out of the leaf piles.