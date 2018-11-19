TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Leaf pick-up is started on Monday on Terre Haute's south side.
Crews began picking up leaves on Monday morning.
This week, their route will be Davis Drive to Hulman Street and from Prairieton Avenue to State Road 46.
The city asks that you rake your leaves into the tree row and not into the street.
They also ask that you leave limbs out of the leaf piles.
Related Content
- Leaf pick-up underway in Terre Haute
- Terre Haute prepares for city leaf pick up
- Leaf pick-up schedule released for West Terre Haute
- Terre Haute leaf pickup schedule updated
- First wave of leaf pickup in Terre Haute announced
- City officials report Terre Haute leaf pickup ahead of schedule
- Terre Haute leaf pickup to start on Monday
- Arson investigation underway after Terre Haute apartment fire
- Arson investigation underway after Terre Haute house fire
- Vincennes releases leaf pickup schedule
Scroll for more content...