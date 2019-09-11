Leaders to hold mock election at Vigo County Public Library

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The election is just a few months away, but leaders are making sure they are prepared.

On Friday, they will hold a mock election.

You'll be able to ask officials any questions you may have, and leaders will walk you through the process to get familiar with new voting rules.

The mock election will be at the Vigo County Public Library in Meeting Room B from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.