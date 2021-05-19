Leaders say it's not a matter of if...but when construction will begin on Terre Haute's casino

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Both partners in the Terre Haute casino project say it's a matter of when constriction will begin - not if.

Terre Haute businessman Greg Gibson from Lucky Luck Gaming told News 10's Jon Swaner they remain committed to the project.

Meanwhile, the gaming commission remains tightlipped about Terre Haute's project ahead of its next public meeting.

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said he's confident in a good result.

"We see that as another market, different from this one, and certainly the greater Indianapolis area and Terre Haute, we've done very well in competition against some of our competitors, and we think we'll do very well over these," Bennett said.

Hard Rock says the Terre Haute casino will have a similar look and feel to the new Gary, Indiana casino - just on a smaller scale.

The gaming commission meets virtually on Tuesday. We will continue to follow this story and bring you more as it becomes available.