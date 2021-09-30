Leaders announced the first booked convention to come to downtown Terre Haute's new Convention Center - here's who it will be

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The new Terre Haute Convention Center is preparing for its grand opening in the spring of next year.

On Thursday, leaders announced the first booked convention for the new facility.

We've learned The Professional Firefighters Union of Indiana will be the first large event officially booked in the new building. Organizers and local community figures were outside the convention center to make the announcement.

The convention takes place in the May of 2023.

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said the convention center is just part of a new tourism effort for the area.

"This convention center and eventual casino we're going to get is going to bring about 1.5 million people new people to Terre Haute every year, and we want this to be a showcase," Bennett said.

The Professional Firefighters Union will bring in around 150-175 firefighters from across the state, and fill around 225 hotel rooms during the four-day conference.

The president of the organization, Tom Hanify, said he was impressed with what he saw.

He said the group had eyed Terre Haute for the event but felt there wasn't an ideal space. He told us that's no longer the case.

"You built this, and guess what? We're here. Hopefully, it's great things to come in the future, even better things, I think, for a city that's truly on its way back," Hanify said.