Leaders in Vermillion County to discuss jail expansion options

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Leaders in Vermillion County will soon meet to discuss options to help with jail overcrowding.
Vermillion County Commissioners and the Vermillion County Council will be having a joint meeting.
The goal is to discuss renovating and expanding the current jail.
Leaders will be discussing project costs and funding options.
The meeting will be held on Tuesday, September 24th.
That's at 6 p.m. at the courthouse.
Vermillion County is just one of several areas dealing with jail overcrowding.
