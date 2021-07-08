Leaders, businesses, and the community react to the death of Detective Greg Ferency

After the shooting death of Terre Haute Police Department Detective Greg Ferency, several leaders, organizations, and businesses have expressed condolences.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb

"The tragic events that unfolded today are senseless. Our heart breaks for Detective Greg Ferency's family, loved ones and those who served with him every day protecting the residents of the Wabash Valley. Janet and I are thinking of the Terre Haute Police Department, the community and Detective Ferency's family as I know they will be steadfast in honoring his life, service and dedication to the residents of Vigo County.”

Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch

"I want to send my heartfelt prayers to Terre Haute and Hoosier law enforcement across Indiana, after learning of the violent and careless assault on Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency. Attacks on the brave men and women who answer the call to be our heroes and protect our citizens and state will not be tolerated. Detective Ferency was an honorable servant, who kept drugs off our streets and partnered with federal authorities to defend Hoosiers and his community.

I am keeping Ferency's family and those who worked side by side with him during his 30 years of service in my thoughts as we come together to honor his commitment to making Indiana a safer place."

State Rep. Tonya Pfaff

"There are no words that can truly capture the feeling that comes with losing a pillar of the community like Detective Greg Ferency. I knew Greg from when we attended grade school together, and I've had the privilege of teaching his children. He had a heart for service and dedicated himself to keeping our community safe. His memory will live on for years to come in the spirits of those who choose to serve their communities.

I'd like to offer my thoughts and prayers to Greg's family and loved ones. Know that the Terre Haute community is here for you during this time of mourning."

Indiana State University

“Indiana State University is deeply saddened by the loss of slain police officer Greg Ferency, a fellow Sycamore who worked for the Terre Haute Police Department for 30 years. The Sycamore family sends its deepest sympathies to Ferency's family, friends, and those in our community who knew him.”

State Rep. Bob Heaton

"This tragedy is heartbreaking, and I will be praying for Detective Ferency's family and the Terre Haute Police Department during this difficult time," said State Rep. Bob Heaton (R-Terre Haute). "Detective Ferency was an honorable public servant who will be remembered for his incredible dedication to protecting our community."

State Rep. Bruce Borders

"We grieve for the senseless loss of one of the Wabash Valley's finest servants," said State Rep. Bruce Borders (R-Jasonville). "Law enforcement officers protect our communities and families by putting their lives on the line each and every day. My heart breaks for Detective Ferency's family at this great time of loss. May our Heavenly Father give them comfort that only He can provide in such a time of grief."

State Rep. Alan Morrison

"My thoughts and prayers are with Detective Ferency's family, friends and fellow officers," said State Rep. Alan Morrison (R-Brazil). "The loss of his life is a pain that can be felt throughout our entire community and state. He is a hero who spent 30 years defending and keeping our community safe, and Vigo County was a better place thanks to his service."

Our hearts go out to the Terre Haute Police Department and the family of Officer Greg Ferency. Thank you for your service. — Sarah Scott Scotties (@SSScotties) July 8, 2021

A dear friend and supporter of the program, Detective Greg Ferency passed away today. Our hearts go out to the Ferency family. Holloway will not be quite the same without you. Rest in peace, Greg. �� pic.twitter.com/NKlZabIJ09 — Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) July 8, 2021

The thoughts and prayers of @PurdueVB go out to the family of Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency who died while on duty this afternoon. Greg was a loyal supporter of the Boilermaker program and attended matches often with his daughter. We will continue to compete for him. — Dave Shondell (@DaveShondell) July 8, 2021

Our hearts break for the family of Detective Greg Ferency, a 30-year veteran of the Terre Haute Police Department who died yesterday in the line of duty. We owe a debt of gratitude to our men and women in blue who bravely answer the call to protect and serve our communities. — Todd Rokita (@AGToddRokita) July 8, 2021

My condolences to the Terre Haute Police Department, Indiana and the family, friends, and community of Detective Greg Ferency

His good memory still alive — د. علياء محمد مليباري Dr.Alyaa Malibari (@Alyaamalibari) July 8, 2021

God Speed Officer Greg Ferency of Terre Haute PD. Officer Ferency is a 30 year law enforcement veteran. #ThinBlueLine #lodd pic.twitter.com/LQVeOEx55c — Bargersville Fire Department ���� (@BCFD20) July 8, 2021

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of Terre Haute Police Department @FBI Task Force Detective Greg Ferency who was ambushed, shot and killed in the line of duty. May God grant him eternal peace. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/feXb9yx4Nk — NYPD Chaplains Unit (@NYPDchaplains) July 8, 2021

The Professional Firefighters Union of Indiana sends our condolences and support to the Terre Haute Police Department on the loss of Detective Greg Ferency. Please keep his family, @fop_85, and the THPD family in your thoughts and prayers. @THPDPIO pic.twitter.com/LuqcUThagA — Professional Firefighters Union of Indiana (@PFFUI) July 8, 2021

It is a sad day in Terre Haute. Greg Ferency was not only a great police officer, but a caring and loving family man. Our thoughts and prayers are with Peyton and all the Ferency family. Greg was a great man who defended what was right in the world. pic.twitter.com/2o36xa3g4r — COA Volleyball (@COAvball) July 8, 2021

We mourn the loss of Officer Greg Ferency of the Terre Haute Police Department. His life was needlessly taken yesterday while serving the citizens of our state and nation. Our prayers are with his friends, family, and coworkers. pic.twitter.com/XATDOdvRsW — Sgt. Ted Bohner (@ISPBremen) July 8, 2021

Detective Greg Ferency

Terre Haute Police Department, Indiana

End of Watch Wednesday, July 7, 2021 pic.twitter.com/ZYJu7WO8D7 — Sgt. Michael Wood (@ISPBloomington) July 8, 2021

Our thoughts are with our brothers and sisters from Terre Haute PD. �� Blessed Are The Peacemakers �� Detective Greg Ferency

Terre Haute Police Department, Indiana

EOW: Wednesday, July 7, 2021#OfficerDown #EOW #ThinBlueLine #WeWillTakeItFromHere pic.twitter.com/rt9rAQI4q2 — Noblesville Police (@NoblesvillePD) July 8, 2021

Praying for Terre Haute PD and the family of Detective Greg Ferency. @Bunger_DC_IUPD @jill_lees pic.twitter.com/HNMeAbzwO7 — IUPD-Bloomington (@IUPD_Btown) July 8, 2021

Our thoughts and prayers are with the department and family of Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency. Thank you for your service and dedication to the community you faithfully served. �� pic.twitter.com/mBmSQz9wJI — Brownsburg Police Department (@bburgpolice) July 8, 2021

On behalf of myself and the @Chicago_Police Department, we offer our prayers and condolences to the #TerreHaute Police Department and all those affected by the tragic loss of Detective Greg Ferency, who was killed in the line of duty yesterday. He'll never be forgotten. @THPDPIO. — Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown (@ChiefDavidBrown) July 8, 2021

My heart breaks over the ambush and murder of Detective Greg Ferency outside a federal building in Terre Haute. I send my condolences to his family and fellow officers during this painful time. We must fight gun violence and end this scourge. — André Carson (@RepAndreCarson) July 8, 2021

.@LafayetteINPD and the @City_Lafayette extend our thoughts and prayers to the Terre Haute Police Department and their entire community. ����. https://t.co/tyDLdwURUj — LafayetteINPolice (@LafayetteINPD) July 8, 2021

Heavy hearts and prayers are with the Terre Haute Police Department and family members mourning the loss of THPD Detective Greg Ferency. — Sgt. Brian Walker (@ISPFortWayne) July 8, 2021

We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the Terre Haute Police Department and @FBIIndianapolis field office on the death of Det. Greg Ferency. Det. Ferency was assigned to an FBI Task Force and served the THPD for over 30 years. #LODD #WeHaveTheWatch #LawEnforcement pic.twitter.com/d8jOAIR4st — LMPD (@LMPD) July 8, 2021

We mourn the tragic death of another Terre Haute Police Department officer with all others around the Wabash Valley. We join the community in praying for his loved ones. Join us in praying the Litany of Nonviolence today for Detective Greg Ferency. https://t.co/64INo1yULe — SistersofProvidence (@spsmw) July 8, 2021

Terre Hate PD confirms the officer killed in the line of duty today is Officer Greg Ferency. God Speed Officer Ferency. #ThinBlueLine pic.twitter.com/06QaxpmvbH — Michael Pruitt (@Michael_Pruitt1) July 8, 2021

We offer our sincere condolences to the Terre Haute Police Department and @FBIIndianapolis following the line of duty death of Detective Greg Ferency who served as an #FBI Task Force Officer. pic.twitter.com/Wh7lWKa9R9 — FBI Little Rock (@FBILittleRock) July 8, 2021

�� Blessed Are The Peacemakers �� Detective Greg Ferency Terre Haute Police Department, Indiana EOW: Wednesday, July 7, 2021#EnoughIsEnough #OfficerDown #EOW #ThinBlueLine pic.twitter.com/dhxMHTZzsC — National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) July 8, 2021

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Terre Haute Police Department and the family of Detective Greg Ferency who lost his life in the line of duty #thinblueline �� pic.twitter.com/3andhKAdlo — Town of Zionsville (@ZionsvilleIN) July 8, 2021

.@CBP offers our deepest condolences to the Terre Haute (IN) Police Department on the tragic loss of Detective Greg Ferency. Thank you, Detective Ferency, for your service. #LODD #EOW pic.twitter.com/0dul1iRO9b — CBP Chicago (@CBPChicago) July 8, 2021

RIP Terre Haute, IN, Detective Greg Ferency, E.O.W. 7/7/2021. Det. Ferency, an FBI Task Force member,

was fatally shot during an ambush. He survived by two adult children. Rest in the Lord's eternal embrace. Always Honored, Never Forgotten.#PAPDPROTECTSNYNJ #PAPD #PAPBA #thpd pic.twitter.com/XDglx9kkzq — Port Authority PBA (@PAPD911) July 8, 2021

Terre Haute Police Detective & FBI Task Force member Greg Ferency was killed in an ambush yesterday. A suspect was shot & wounded; FBI investigation is continuing. The @VolusiaSheriff family sends our deepest condolences & join in mourning another police officer's life cut short. https://t.co/7K1sLtO9Sk pic.twitter.com/aZtSAoLP26 — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) July 8, 2021

The Hamilton County Professional Fire Fighters send our condolences and support to the Terre Haute Police Department on the loss of Detective Greg Ferency. Please keep his family, @fop_85, and the THPD family in your thoughts and prayers. @THPDPIO pic.twitter.com/LH8EYPC7rZ — IAFF Local 4416 (@IAFFLocal4416) July 8, 2021

Rest In Peace Detective Greg Ferency ���� pic.twitter.com/x6dj3DetOw — Kathleen (@raiderette68) July 8, 2021

The men and women of Constable Mark Herman's Office extend their thoughts and prayers to the Terre Haute Police Department as they mourn the loss of Detective Greg Ferency, who was shot and killed in the line of duty. May God grant him eternal peace. #neverforget pic.twitter.com/LAkIxdh2ni — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) July 8, 2021

My family and I are heart broken for Greg Ferency's family, friends, and the entire Terre Haute Police Department. Our prayers go out to them. @THPDPIO — Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan (@OfficialSOSIN) July 8, 2021

My heart breaks for the family of fallen Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency. Please join me in praying for the Terre Haute Police Department & all Hoosiers serving on the thin blue line. https://t.co/2SLNIsZK76 — Todd Young (@ToddYoungIN) July 8, 2021

Sidi & I send our thoughts and prayers to the family of detective Greg Ferency with the Terre Haute Police Department of Vigo County who died today in the line of duty. #BackTheBlue pic.twitter.com/dnDoBsgOr0 — Diego Morales (@cdiegomorales) July 8, 2021

1. Sheriff Toulon and the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office send our thoughts and prayers to our brothers and sisters in the Terre Haute, IN PD mourning the loss of fallen Det. Greg Ferency. #EOW #SuffolkSheriff #SCSO #TerreHaute pic.twitter.com/f90w7dCW3M — Suffolk County Sheriff's Office (@Suffolk_Sheriff) July 8, 2021

Always remember: Detective Greg Ferency, Terre Haute Police Department, Indiana https://t.co/jJMbGihoTf pic.twitter.com/MC8OozahG9 — National Fallen Officer Foundation (@nationalfof) July 8, 2021

Our condolences to the Terre Haute Police Department, Indiana and the family, friends, and community of Detective Greg Ferency

���������� pic.twitter.com/dXeD0Rx9Re — Kennesaw Police (@KennesawPolice) July 8, 2021

Rest In Peace Terre Haute Detective Greg Ferency who was shot and killed yesterday in an ambush outside of FBI Office. #endofwatch: 7/7/2021 pic.twitter.com/vfbw6kCUro — Brotherhood for the Fallen-Boston (@Bftfboston) July 8, 2021

Detective Greg Ferency was shot and killed outside of an FBI Task Force building yesterday. Detective Ferency had served with the Terre Haute Police Department for 30 years and was assigned to the FBI Task Force.https://t.co/pIq2DqopEQ pic.twitter.com/TeLJYe8Vco — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) July 8, 2021

Our condolences to the family, friends, and the Terre Haute Police Department on the #LODD of Detective Greg Ferency https://t.co/kpOgY7UM45 pic.twitter.com/LiOOee1NlR — Dearborn Police (@DearbornPolice) July 8, 2021

Our Thoughts and Prayers go out to the family and fellow Officers of Detective Greg Ferency of the Terre Haute Police Department who was killed in the line of duty today. pic.twitter.com/wVKMKOxPFZ — D.A.R.E. Mishawaka (@DAREMishawaka) July 8, 2021

Extending condolences & prayers to the family, friends & fellow officers of fallen #THPD Detective Greg Ferency. May all those who have been impacted by this unthinkable incident find peace & comfort as they mourn the loss of Detective Ferency. #LODD@THPDPIO @ODMP pic.twitter.com/Cj2qfcgvtV — Capt. Derek J. Allen (@LCSO_PIO) July 8, 2021

Our deepest condolences go to the family, friends, and colleagues of Detective & Task Force Officer Greg Ferency who was killed in a senseless attack yesterday. We mourn with the Terre Haute PD, @FBIIndianapolis and stand with our partners during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/voV8GTqnIg — HSI Chicago (@HSIChicago) July 8, 2021

We extend our deepest sympathies to the Terre Haute Police Department and @FBIIndianapolis following the line of duty death of Detective Greg Ferency who served as an #FBI Task Force Officer. pic.twitter.com/u3IMzFlBc8 — FBI Pittsburgh (@FBIPittsburgh) July 8, 2021