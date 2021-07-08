Clear
Leaders, businesses, and the community react to the death of Detective Greg Ferency

After the shooting death of Terre Haute Police Department Detective Greg Ferency, several leaders, organizations, and businesses have expressed condolences.

Posted: Jul 8, 2021 1:49 PM
Updated: Jul 8, 2021 1:55 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

As we see them, we will add them to this story.

STATEMENTS

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb
"The tragic events that unfolded today are senseless. Our heart breaks for Detective Greg Ferency's family, loved ones and those who served with him every day protecting the residents of the Wabash Valley. Janet and I are thinking of the Terre Haute Police Department, the community and Detective Ferency's family as I know they will be steadfast in honoring his life, service and dedication to the residents of Vigo County.”

Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch
"I want to send my heartfelt prayers to Terre Haute and Hoosier law enforcement across Indiana, after learning of the violent and careless assault on Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency. Attacks on the brave men and women who answer the call to be our heroes and protect our citizens and state will not be tolerated. Detective Ferency was an honorable servant, who kept drugs off our streets and partnered with federal authorities to defend Hoosiers and his community.

I am keeping Ferency's family and those who worked side by side with him during his 30 years of service in my thoughts as we come together to honor his commitment to making Indiana a safer place."

State Rep. Tonya Pfaff
"There are no words that can truly capture the feeling that comes with losing a pillar of the community like Detective Greg Ferency. I knew Greg from when we attended grade school together, and I've had the privilege of teaching his children. He had a heart for service and dedicated himself to keeping our community safe. His memory will live on for years to come in the spirits of those who choose to serve their communities.

I'd like to offer my thoughts and prayers to Greg's family and loved ones. Know that the Terre Haute community is here for you during this time of mourning."

Indiana State University
“Indiana State University is deeply saddened by the loss of slain police officer Greg Ferency, a fellow Sycamore who worked for the Terre Haute Police Department for 30 years. The Sycamore family sends its deepest sympathies to Ferency's family, friends, and those in our community who knew him.”

State Rep. Bob Heaton
"This tragedy is heartbreaking, and I will be praying for Detective Ferency's family and the Terre Haute Police Department during this difficult time," said State Rep. Bob Heaton (R-Terre Haute). "Detective Ferency was an honorable public servant who will be remembered for his incredible dedication to protecting our community."

State Rep. Bruce Borders
"We grieve for the senseless loss of one of the Wabash Valley's finest servants," said State Rep. Bruce Borders (R-Jasonville). "Law enforcement officers protect our communities and families by putting their lives on the line each and every day. My heart breaks for Detective Ferency's family at this great time of loss. May our Heavenly Father give them comfort that only He can provide in such a time of grief."

State Rep. Alan Morrison
"My thoughts and prayers are with Detective Ferency's family, friends and fellow officers," said State Rep. Alan Morrison (R-Brazil). "The loss of his life is a pain that can be felt throughout our entire community and state. He is a hero who spent 30 years defending and keeping our community safe, and Vigo County was a better place thanks to his service."

SOCIAL MEDIA

