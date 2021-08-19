Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

RILEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new trail going in the Riley Spur has caused dozens of community members to sue the federal government.

We told you Tuesday that the Riley Spur Trail is being built along a six-mile stretch in Riley.

That will be located where the abandoned railroad tracks run.

Lindsey Brinton is the attorney representing 25 plaintiffs involved in this case.

She says their constitutional rights have been violated.

She tells News 10 some of the farmers in the area could lose their land.

"Not only is the land taken, so they lose that dirt value, of being able to farm additional land, but in addition, it affects the marketability of the value of their remaining property," said Brinton.

Brinton says if you feel that your property is being impacted, you need to file a lawsuit before it's too late to receive compensation.