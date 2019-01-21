Lawyers for Doctor Danny Tanoos must file their brief by Wednesday

Terre Haute, Ind (WTHI) - Lawyers for Doctor Danny Tanoos are set to file a brief this week. Tanoos faces three counts of bribery in connection to a Marion County, Indiana case.

Authorities accused Tanoos of awarding contracts in exchange for favors. At the time Tanoos served as superintendent for the Vigo County School Corporation.

Both the prosecution and the defense must file briefs with the court by this Wednesday. Tanoos' lawyers must outline why they think his case should be dismissed.

Meanwhile, the Marion County Prosecutor says a jury should decide.