Lawyer: Harvey Weinstein's criminal trial scheduled for May

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein, center, leaves New York Supreme Court with his attorney Benjamin Brafman, left, in New York. Brafman says Weinstein’s sexual assault trial in New York is scheduled for May 6, 2019, but court officials say that’s tentative and unofficial. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 6:53 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer says the disgraced Hollywood mogul’s sexual assault trial in New York is scheduled for May 6, but court officials say that’s tentative and unofficial.

Lawyer Benjamin Brafman mentioned the date in a court filing Monday in a civil case against Weinstein. He wants actress Ashley Judd’s lawsuit put on hold until Weinstein’s criminal case is resolved.

A court spokesman said Tuesday that an early May trial date had been discussed, but that nothing was official. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for March 7.

A judge last month denied a defense motion seeking to dismiss the case.

The 66-year-old Weinstein is charged with raping an unidentified female acquaintance in 2013 and performing a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006.

He denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

