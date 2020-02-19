Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Lawyer: Assange was offered US pardon if he cleared Russia

A lawyer for Julian Assange said Wednesday that the WikiLeaks founder plans to claim during his extradition hearing that he was offered a pardon by the Trump administration if he agreed to say Russia was not involved in leaking Democratic National Committee emails during the 2016 U.S. election campaign.

Posted: Feb 19, 2020 1:57 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A lawyer for Julian Assange said Wednesday that the WikiLeaks founder plans to claim during his extradition hearing that he was offered a pardon by the Trump administration if he agreed to say Russia was not involved in leaking Democratic National Committee emails during the 2016 U.S. election campaign.

Assange is fighting extradition to the United States on spying charges, and his full court hearing is due to begin next week.

At a preliminary hearing, lawyer Edward Fitzgerald said that in August 2017, then-Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher visited Assange at the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

Fitzgerald said a statement from another Assange lawyer, Jennifer Robinson, recounted “Mr. Rohrabacher going to see Mr. Assange and saying, on instructions from the president, he was offering a pardon or some other way out, if Mr. Assange ... said Russia had nothing to do with the DNC leaks.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Emails embarrassing for the Democrats and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign were hacked before being published by WikiLeaks in 2016.

District Judge Vanessa Baraitser said the evidence was admissible in the extradition case.

Assange appeared at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday by video-link from Belmarsh prison, where he is being held as he awaits his extradition hearing.

U.S. prosecutors have charged the 48-year-old Australian computer hacker with espionage over WikiLeaks’ hacking of hundreds of thousands of confidential government documents. If found guilty, he faces up to 175 years in jail.

He argues he was acting as a journalist entitled to First Amendment protection.

Assange spent seven years in Ecuador’s embassy after holing up there in 2012 to avoid questioning in Sweden over unrelated sexual assault allegations.

Assange was evicted from the embassy in April 2019 and was arrested by British police for jumping bail in 2012. In November, Sweden dropped the sex crimes investigation because so much time had elapsed.

There is no quick end in sight to Assange’s long legal saga. His full extradition hearing is due to begin with a week of legal argument starting Monday. It will resume in May, and a ruling is not expected for several months, with the losing side likely to appeal.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 36°
Sunny and Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Former Vigo County School Corporation CFO Bruce Perry will receive pay through June - here are the d

Image

This violinist played her instrument as surgeons removed a brain tumor

Image

Rocky Bleier ISU Speaker Series Tilson Auditorium

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Looking for love in all the wrong places: Online romance fraud on the rise

Image

Roots and Boots - April 18th

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 38

Image

Casey-Westfield Newton

Image

South Knox-Vincennes Rivet

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax