Clear

Lawsuit seeks to block Indiana’s Medicaid work requirements

Four Indiana residents have sued the federal government over the state’s plan to implement work requirements for low-income residents who receive their health insurance through Medicaid.

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 12:39 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Four Indiana residents have sued the federal government over the state’s plan to implement work requirements for low-income residents who receive their health insurance through Medicaid.

The lawsuit filed Monday in federal court in Washington comes after rulings have blocked similar work requirements in Arkansas, Kentucky and New Hampshire.

Indiana’s program would require those not qualifying for exemptions to report 20 hours a month of work or related activity or face coverage loss after Dec. 31.

The lawsuit filed by Indiana Legal Services and the National Health Law Program maintains the rules wrongly jeopardize health coverage for thousands of people.

Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office tells The Journal Gazette that the requirements are intended “to ensure Hoosiers can easily skill up, volunteer in their community, or get a better-paying job.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 76°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Another sunny and nice afternoon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Taste of Memorial Sunday Memorial United Methodist Church

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Overnight fire: One person confirmed dead

Image

Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant. Wind becoming SW. High: 79°

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Vigo County school leaders decide on several financial items at Monday's meeting

Image

Terre Haute city leaders discuss proposed $98 million budget for next year

Image

'Close before you doze' Marshall firefighters say this phrase could save your life if there's a fire

Image

Public hearings to hear how you feel about a proposed increase from Duke Energy

Image

West Vigo volleyball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse