Lawsuit challenges Illinois license rule on head coverings

CHICAGO (AP) — A Muslim civil rights group says an Illinois driver’s license rule violates religious rights.
The Chicago chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations filed a federal lawsuit Monday challenging the rule that requires anyone wearing a religious head covering while taking a driver’s license photo to sign a form saying they may lose their license if they’re later seen in public not wearing it.
CAIR-Chicago Executive Director Ahmed Rehab told the Chicago Sun-Times the rule doesn’t accommodate a variety of religious practices.
The lawsuit says plaintiff Maryjane Bicksler said she felt pressured to sign the form last year at a license branch in Rockford while wearing her hijab.
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is named as a defendant. Spokesman Dave Druker declined comment, saying he hasn’t seen the lawsuit.
