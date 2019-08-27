Clear

Lawsuit challenges Illinois license rule on head coverings

A Muslim civil rights group says an Illinois driver’s license rule violates religious rights.

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 12:59 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — A Muslim civil rights group says an Illinois driver’s license rule violates religious rights.

The Chicago chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations filed a federal lawsuit Monday challenging the rule that requires anyone wearing a religious head covering while taking a driver’s license photo to sign a form saying they may lose their license if they’re later seen in public not wearing it.

CAIR-Chicago Executive Director Ahmed Rehab told the Chicago Sun-Times the rule doesn’t accommodate a variety of religious practices.

The lawsuit says plaintiff Maryjane Bicksler said she felt pressured to sign the form last year at a license branch in Rockford while wearing her hijab.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is named as a defendant. Spokesman Dave Druker declined comment, saying he hasn’t seen the lawsuit.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
A Warmer Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Adam Schenk

Image

Northview turf

Image

ISU Football

Image

Chad Smith

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute assisted living facility holds a community night

Image

Terre Haute parks leaders discuss YMCA, boat dock, and city golf courses during Thursday meeting

Image

Indiana's attorney general makes Terre Haute stop

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Hoosier Pete Thief

Image

Crisis Pregnancy Center discusses its relationship-based program taught to area children

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down