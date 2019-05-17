Clear

Lawrenceville to begin sewer line project

The city of Lawrenceville will begin working on aging sewer lines in the city.

Posted: May. 17, 2019 6:40 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - The city will focus on sewer lines on the east end of town first. That's where the oldest lines are located. Those lines are made out of tile and have broken down over time.

Just two weeks ago a cave-in cost the city $100,000 to fix.

News 10 spoke with Lawrenceville mayor Don Wagner. He says many of the lines that were once round have become oval over time.

The city has received a $500,000 federal grant to update those lines. The mayor hopes to get as much line fixed as possible.

Wagner says, "That's going to go pretty fast. We hope to do maybe six or seven thousand feet. Maybe ten thousand if we get lucky. It's all what happens when we get in there and look at it."

