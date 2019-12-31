Lawrenceville restaurant gives free meals to first responders and healthcare workers

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - A restaurant in Lawrenceville, Illinois is doing its part to encourage local first responders.
Starting now until May 5, first responders and healthcare workers will receive a free meal at the Lawrenceville McDonalds.
All they have to do is show their ID.
A handwritten note will go with each meal the restaurant gives.
