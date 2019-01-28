Clear

Lawrenceville police officers hit while on traffic stop, driver accused of texting

Two Lawrenceville police officers are expected to make a full recovery after being hit while on a traffic stop.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 6:47 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - Police Chief James White was called to an accident around 8:30 Sunday night. When he arrived he found out that two of his officers were involved.

White says, "Both of them have families as I do and it's kind of a brotherhood. All of us we, if one bleeds we all bleed. So the first thing I wanted to do, I didn't care about anything else on the scene, it was just to make sure those two were ok."

Officers Kody waggoner and Byron Middlecoat had been performing a traffic stop. White says his officer's quick thinking kept them from serious injuries.

White says, "My officers thank goodness had the wherewithhow that when they saw it coming they were able to get out of the way for the most part. And that's just due to the instinct of the officer knowing to watch his surroundings all the time."

According to Illinois State Police, the officers were hit by a vehicle driven by Erika Boger. ISP says Boger was texting while driving.

White says phone usage is a problem in the area.

White explains, "We deal with this a lot. We kind of focused more on going through our school zones. However now due to this, we're going to focus a lot more on cell phones."

Using a cell phone while driving is illegal in Illinois. White says that even passing by emergency vehicles do not stop people from distracted driving.

White explains, "What we observed while on the scene. People getting on their cell phones and paying so much attention to the cell phone. Not even paying attention to us who were there due to somebody being on their cell phone."

White says it is important to be aware while driving and stay off your phone.

White says, "You need to be very cautious of your surroundings. I don't care if you're the perfect driver no matter what. That guy coming at you may not be. He may be on his phone."

