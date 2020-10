VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Lawrenceville man has been sentenced for his role in a 2015 murder.

Robert Hutchinson received a sentence of 25-years. Twenty of those years will be spent in prison. The remaining five will be on probation.

Hutchinson faced charges of murder and attempting to commit burglary.

Charges are related to the death of Christopher Melton. Melton was found dead in Vincennes in 2015.