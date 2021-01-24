Bridgeport, Illinois police chief facing domestic battery charges

BRIDGEPORT, Ill. (WTHI) - A Wabash valley police chief is facing charges.

Scott Murray was arrested Saturday night and booked into jail early Sunday morning.

Murray is the Bridgeport, Illinois police chief.

According to Illinois state police, troopers responded to a domestic disturbance call.

Murray was arrested for domestic battery and reckless discharge of a firearm.

He was taken to the Lawrence county jail but has since bonded out.

The case has been turned over to the Lawrence county state's attorney's office.