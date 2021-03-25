Lawrence County receives help from National Guard with COVID-19 vaccine distribution

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Drive-thru vaccine clinics are becoming the norm these days. They're a quick way to get a lot of people vaccinated. While the Lawrence County health department has the distribution down, the Illinois National Guard came in Thursday to lend a hand.

Chad Crewell with the Lawrence County health department says, "A lot of good comradery and they're just knocking it out. They're very fast-paced group of individuals and they're here to work and they've hit the ground running and that's what we've been doing all morning."

Folks 18 and older could get the johnson and johnson one-shot vaccine starting Thursday. The vaccine was also made available to surrounding counties. Giving folks like Rita and Stephen Adams from Crawford County a chance to see their grandkids again.

Rita Adams says "We're good. Just a little sore when it went it. But we're good. We're great."

500 vaccines were made available. The health department made the clinic available for walk-ins.

Amy Marley with the Lawrence County health department explains, "I had about 200 left. This was pretty short notice, we put this together in just a few days."

Before Thursday's clinic, Lawrence County had about 13% of its population fully vaccinated. With help from the national guard that number looks to spike. But even before the 500th shot was given health officials were planning another big clinic on April 24th.

Marley says, "We don't have all the details worked out on that yet. But at that point, we will be where we're to that phase of 16 and above so hopefully we'll be able to capture a lot. We're definitely going to do over a thousand."

For more information on how to register for the vaccine: Click Here