Lawrence County coroner formally identities Judge Ryan Johanningsmeier as the victim of a weekend plane crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Funeral arrangements are pending for a judge killed in a weekend plane crash.

On Wednesday, the Lawrence County Coroner formally identified the victim as Judge Ryan Johanningsmeier. He was a judge in Knox County.

The crash happened Saturday morning in Lawrence County.

Investigators are still putting together what happened in the crash.

There's a prayer vigil set for Wednesday evening for Johanningsmeier. It is set to happen at 8 pm at the Knox County Superior Court 2.

If you attend, you are encouraged to bring posters, pictures, and flowers to create a memorial.