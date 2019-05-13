Lawrence County Memorial Hospital expands Acute Care Clinic hours

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Lawrence County Memorial Hospital's Acute Care Clinic previously only had evening hours. Now, Due to a surge in demand, the clinic will now see patients during the day as well.
Acute Care covers common illnesses. This includes flu-like symptoms, colds, and rashes. Typically if folks can't get into their own doctor they've been forced to the ER. Hospital officials hope this will redirect those patients.
Gene Allen with Lawrence County Memorial Hospital says, "You know our goal is to keep, allow our emergency rooms to take care of our more emergent patients. Not have to deal with the sore throats and things like that."
Tanna McCullough is the clinic's family nurse practitioner. She says there's a great need for the service in Lawrence County.
McCullough explains, "Being that it is such a rural area we do not have the providers that we need. It's just where we live. It's going to be allowing more access to health care. Quick and convenient, in and out."
