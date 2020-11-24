Lawrence County Health Department ramps up efforts to fight COVID-19

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Health officials say a surge of COVID-19 cases in Lawrence County began in just the past two weeks. 121 new cases were reported on Thursday and Friday of last week.

An additional 46 cases were added to the list over the weekend. It's a concerning trend as the community is just a day away from the holiday weekend.

Health officials have been working overtime on contact tracing in Lawrence county. They have found many new cases are related to outbreaks in businesses in the community.

The health department has ramped up tracing and testing. They have also implemented an app for the health department. Along with a list of other features, the new app hopes to give the community updates on the spread of the virus. Residents can have access to covid-19 resources the department has. They can also get the most up to date information regarding the spread of the virus.

Lindsey Schmucker explains, "It's connected, it's synced with our website and with our Facebook page. So anything that we put on there you can also access that. But we have the ability through the app to send out push notifications whenever we have updates."

The app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.