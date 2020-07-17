LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Three new cases Friday brings the total positive cases to over 20. Friday afternoon the health department announced an exposure to sports teams at Lawrenceville high school. Contact tracing has pointed to a change in how the virus is being spread in Lawrence County.

Amy Marley with the Lawrence County Health Department says, "Probably two or three days ago the majority of it was, could be traced back to out of state travel. People going on vacation so those types of things. Especially into areas that are, we're seeing an uptick in their cases as well. As of yesterday, it is falling within the county, peer to peer transmission."

As county transmission rates increase the health department is looking for help. They are asking for folks to "mask up".

Marley says, "We need the community to help us. Whether you're a believer or not a believer, there are over 200 studies that indicate face coverings decrease transmission. And when you have multiple individuals wearing face coverings the risk of transmission is virtually none."

They are asking folks in the county to give them thirty days of masking up. In that time they hope to flatten the curve.

Marley explains, "I know if Lawrence county residents will just help us out for 30 days we can turn this back around. My goal is to be one of the lowest case counts in the state of Illinois. There are 102 counties, I'd like to be the number 102."