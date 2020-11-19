Lawrence County CUSD #20 will remain on remote learning plan through remainder of 2020

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Lawrence County CUSD #20 will continue their remote learning plan through December 18th. This is the last planned school day before Christmas break.

Superintendent Doug Daugherty explains, "We figure there is going to be a spike in cases based on the Thanksgiving holiday. So then we were afraid we'll go right back, some kids are going to be sent home or the whole school may get shut down."

Remote learning began for the district on Monday. The decision to extend through 2020 was made at a school board meeting Wednesday night.

Daugherty says, "The main thing is we want people to know what's going on now and kind of have some stability. So they know what's going on for the next five weeks. We don't want to decide week by week."

Wednesday 41 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lawrence county. Eight cases were under the age of 18.

Exactly what will happen in the community between now and 2021 is still up in the air. The board plans to meet in December to see if students can come back to the classroom.

Daugherty says, "We can look at the numbers then, on December 16th, and try to see what the health experts are saying and kind of go from there and make a decision.