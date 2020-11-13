Lawrence County CUSD #20 goes remote learning

LAWRENCEVILLE, Il. (WTHI) - Just a week ago the Lawrence County CUSD #20 school board voted against a plan to go remote learning for the rest of 2020. That was based on the number of positive cases reported last week.

But over the weekend quarantined numbers nearly doubled.

Superintendent Doug Daugherty says, "We ended up with a total of about sixty kids going quarantined on Monday and Tuesday. And along with that, we had a few staff members also get quarantined. A few positive tests."

In all 130 students were listed as quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19. This led the school district to move to remote learning until November 30th.

Monday will be a staff prep day. Tuesday students will get back to work.

Students at Parkside elementary will use packets. This is due to a lack of laptops and wifi hotspots.

Daugherty explains, "We use Google Chromebooks. We placed an order back in May and they are still on backorder. Simply because of the demand."

Students will still be able to get meals from their school. Parents just need to call up the school to place an order.

Daugherty says, "It's changing day by day. We meet with administrators all the time and come up with plans and hope they work and two days later things change and we have to go revise our plan."

The remote plan that was voted down last week will most likely be discussed again Wednesday at the next board meeting.

Daugherty says, "I'm sure that's going to come up in topic. Probably we'll make a final decision then because we'll have been out for three days. We kind of want to see how our system is working."