Lawmakers voice concerns about back to school guidelines

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Some Hoosier lawmakers are concerned about the current back-to-school guidelines from the state.

Four house democrats on the education committee recently wrote a letter to the governor about these guidelines including Tonya Pfaff.

The group believes schools need a uniform set of minimum practices and stable financial support.

“The pandemic is not over we're all worried about different things if we can alleviate this stress of parents, teachers students, I think that would help everyone” Pfaff said.

She wants to hold school districts harmless from negative enrollment changes this could typically lower state funding. The other suggestion is setting a start date for all schools. Schools could start later if needed, but not before.

This could prevent stress about deciding where to send students based on start dates.