Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Lawmakers reject proposal tied to private school funding

Indiana lawmakers have rejected a proposal to block taxpayer dollars from flowing to private schools that discriminate against gay employees and students.

Posted: Feb. 16, 2019 10:46 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana lawmakers have rejected a proposal to block taxpayer dollars from flowing to private schools that discriminate against gay employees and students.

The Indianapolis Star reports the debate this week centered on the state's private school voucher program after Roncalli High School was criticized last year for putting a guidance counselor on leave because of her same-sex marriage.

Shelly Fitzgerald has accused the Catholic school and the Archdiocese of Indianapolis of discrimination.

Indianapolis Archbishop Charles Thompson has said teachers and guidance counselors are ministers of the faith whose obligations are clearly spelled out in contracts.

Democratic state Rep. Dan Forestal of Indianapolis proposed an amendment on the House floor that would have put strings on that money. The House's Republican majority disagreed. The amendment failed on a largely party-line vote.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 19°
Casey
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 18°
Brazil
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 19°
Marshall
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 19°
Sunny Saturday, wintry Sunday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

The Exotic Feline Rescue Center grew by three

Image

Visitor restrictions are now in place at Good Samaritan Hospital

Image

Kroger donated over $4,000 to Catholic Charities

Image

Work being done on Towne South Plaza sign

Image

Community members prepare to pay respects to Navy service member

Image

Segment Three In The Paint

Image

Segment Two In The Paint

Image

Segment One In The Paint

Image

Melanie Boeglin

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley federal employee pushes lawmakers to strike deal in D.C.

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers