Lawmakers create Senate Bill that would help clear the road for Vigo County casino

Indiana lawmakers have introduced a bill that could establish a casino in Vigo County.

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 4:01 PM
Updated: Jan. 15, 2019 4:13 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana lawmakers have introduced a bill that could establish a casino in Vigo County.

State Senators Mark Messmer and Jon Ford created Senate Bill 522 on Tuesday afternoon.

This bill would make several changes to Indiana gaming.

There's one major item that people in this area will likely care about.

It allows the holder of one of the Gary, Indiana riverboat licenses to move a license to Vigo County.

It also allows for one of the casinos in Gary to be moved to another location in Gary.

The bill also authorizes sports wagering at all Indiana riverboats, racinos, a Vigo County casino, and satellite facilities.

There are a couple of items which may help Vigo County's cause.

One...it will allow for live table games at race tracks this year.

That's something they have been asking to have for some time.

Also, the owner of a casino license in Vigo County must deposit $3 million annually into the restoration fund for the West Baden Springs Hotel.

It is the hotel known for its large dome built in the 1800s.

It is located next to French Lick in Orange County, Indiana.

