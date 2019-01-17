Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Terre Haute Police set up perimeter near 24th and Beech Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Lawmakers consider more than 30 bills regarding foster children

More than thirty bills regarding foster children are already being worked through in the Indiana capital.

Posted: Jan. 17, 2019 10:19 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Child advocates in the Hoosier state have been working closely with lawmakers. They say they hope new laws will create some common sense changes for the state's most vulnerable kids.

"Our state's most vulnerable children need us and there needs to be some accountability on how they're treated."

More than thirty bills regarding foster children are already being worked through in the Indiana capital.

Advocate and foster mom Kristi Cundiff says many of the proposed bills make a lot of common sense.

"This is extremely important because Indiana's child welfare system has been in trouble for a long time."

Cundiff says she knows of thirty-one bills so far and there could be more.

"Some of them do duplicate each other and so what we're doing is working with representatives and senators to let them know that these are duplicate bills."

Child advocates like Cundiff are paying close attention to bills that would help foster parents provide for the children in their care.

"We're asking them to take care of this child and to love them as their own but we're not willing to support that family financially in helping with childcare, diapers or wipes or any of those needs."

Cundiff says other bills will hold the Department of Child Services more accountable.

"There are some very significant, very good bills that is really going to help DCS and give them guidance and give them direction. They're just going to really help the foster families and the foster children of Indiana."

Cundiff explains many of these bills are so new they are not even online yet. She says voters should push their elected leaders to make common sense changes for the kids.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Cloudy with some Fog Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A winter weekend, Kevin tells you what to expect

Image

Cold weather and your pipes

Image

TH North Students help raise money for autism

Image

Indiana Foster Care Reform

Image

Breaking News | Police on the scene at 24th and Beech

Image

Local barbershop offers free haircuts to federal government employees

Image

Terre Haute Positive works to make change in the city

Image

Person in critical condition after Wednesday night car/pedestrian accident

Image

Project Lifesaver in Brazil

Image

Parke County Sugar Babies

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Lawmakers consider more than 30 bills regarding foster children

${article.thumbnail.title}

Students collect bottle caps to honor teens killed in accident

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center