Lawmakers consider more than 30 bills regarding foster children

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Child advocates in the Hoosier state have been working closely with lawmakers. They say they hope new laws will create some common sense changes for the state's most vulnerable kids.

"Our state's most vulnerable children need us and there needs to be some accountability on how they're treated."

More than thirty bills regarding foster children are already being worked through in the Indiana capital.

Advocate and foster mom Kristi Cundiff says many of the proposed bills make a lot of common sense.

"This is extremely important because Indiana's child welfare system has been in trouble for a long time."

Cundiff says she knows of thirty-one bills so far and there could be more.

"Some of them do duplicate each other and so what we're doing is working with representatives and senators to let them know that these are duplicate bills."

Child advocates like Cundiff are paying close attention to bills that would help foster parents provide for the children in their care.

"We're asking them to take care of this child and to love them as their own but we're not willing to support that family financially in helping with childcare, diapers or wipes or any of those needs."

Cundiff says other bills will hold the Department of Child Services more accountable.

"There are some very significant, very good bills that is really going to help DCS and give them guidance and give them direction. They're just going to really help the foster families and the foster children of Indiana."

Cundiff explains many of these bills are so new they are not even online yet. She says voters should push their elected leaders to make common sense changes for the kids.