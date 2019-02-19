Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

'There are certain people that were raised to hate' One local shares his thoughts on a potential new hate crime law

Indiana is one step closer to having hate crime laws in place. The Senate Public Policy Committee voted Monday to pass the bill on to a full vote in front of the Senate. People right here in Terre Haute think the laws are necessary to protect everyone.

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 6:23 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- Indiana lawmakers have been trying for years to pass a hate crime law.

Now, they may be one step closer to making that a reality.

The Senate Public Policy Committee voted nine to one Monday to pass the law.

People here in Terre Haute said laws like this are needed to help stop the hate.

Neil Ward is an openly gay man.

He said passing laws like these are sometimes necessary to make people mindful of their actions.

"The hardest part is acknowledging that there is people out there who need to have this used against them, and no one likes to say they have the bad part. No one wants to look at their dark side," said Ward.

Indiana is just one of five states without a hate crime law.

It's been discussed in legislation for years.

That's why Adam Miller thinks getting the change will be difficult.

"There are certain people that were raised to hate. Those are the people that it's going to be most difficult with. There comes a certain point where you can't change the way somebody thinks," said Miller.

If the law is passed, it would protect people from attacks on them based on their race, sexual orientation and religion.

Many people said it's worth trying to enforce the law to keep everyone safe.

"People die because of this you know. People are beat up. They're thrown off buildings. They're murdered because they're viewed as less than or expendable," said Ward.

The law still has to pass through the house and senate, but many are hopeful for change.

"If passing this law helps to combat even fear or at least show to people that hey there's people rising up against this. You're not alone and it will get better. It may be hard it may be difficult, but it will change," said Miller.

Governor Eric Holcomb has said he supports the bill, but this is just one step in the process.

The bill would have to pass through the senate and the house before it reaches the governor's desk.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"They were nailed in, siliconed in, and in one night, they were ripped out"

Image

Lightning Makes Grass Greener

Image

Sheriff Plasse pushing for ordinance in the counties

Image

'There are certain people that were raised to hate' One local shares his thoughts on a potential new

Image

'...Not just cows, sows, and plows.' FFA Week gives members a chance to share their stories

Image

Ivy Tech program in Terre Haute receives statewide honors

Image

Crews hard at working filling potholes in Terre Haute

Image

Loogootee will soon have it's own website

Image

Schools and coaches team up to go head to head with childhood cancer

Image

Indiana will distribute March food stamps in 2 payments

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Body recovered from Wabash River in Clinton

Image

Groups sound the alarm to prevent home fires

Image

Wabash Valley federal employee pushes lawmakers to strike deal in D.C.

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property