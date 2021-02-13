Law makers react to senate bill 3-89

INDIANA,. (WTHI) - State lawmakers are weighing in on the bills before them this legislative session.

Some local Indiana lawmakers gathered for a virtual legislative Cracker Barrel session Saturday.

One of the bills they discussed is one we've told you about before on News 10.

It's senate bill 3-89.

This bill focuses on Hoosier wetlands.

If passed, the state's wetland law would be repealed.

This would effectively remove protections for wetlands.

Those in favor of the bill say it would help developers and builders.

State Senator Jon Ford says he voted in favor of the bill.

"Senate Bill 389, I did vote for it, to vote it out of the Senate just to keep the bill moving. Is it perfect? Absolutely not," says Jon Ford.

State representative Tonya Pfaff told News 10 she opposes the bill.