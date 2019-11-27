Law firm to pay for your cab ride home so you can avoid drinking and driving

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - To make sure you stay safe this holiday season - local bars remind you to drink responsibly.

On Wednesday night, Fleschner, Stark, Tanoos, and Newlin will pay for cab rides.

Rides will be available every day through New Year's Day. It's from 8:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m.

All you have to do is call 1st Choice Cab at 812-251-TAXI and say Fleschner Law is paying for your safe ride home.