Law enforcement's annual campaign is trying to keep you safe on the road

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Labor Day holiday is in about two weeks but patrols across the Wabash Valley are already gearing up against impaired drivers. This is part of the annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. It's all in an effort to keep you safe on the roadways.

At Deming Park, you'll find a gazebo with more than 40 names of people in the Wabash Valley who have lost their life due to an impaired driver. Dawn Vasquez never thought her son would be added to that list. She got emotional thinking back to the moment she found out her son was gone.

"We were woke up at about 2:30 in the morning with a sheriff knocking on our door," Vasquez said.

The Vigo County Sheriffs Office is beefing up patrols ahead of the holiday weekend to make sure this doesn't happen to another family.

"To make a simple mistake of driving intoxicated it could just turn a whole event tragic they may not see their family again because they're not going to be alive to do so," Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said.

Plasse says there will be major consequences if you choose to drive under the influence.

"You're going to lose your license for a period of time and if you take the test or don't take the test, it could be up to three months to a year if you refuse the test. You're going to have fines. Your insurance is probably going to go up cause you're driving while intoxicated."

But for victims like Vasquez and her family, the consequences will last even longer. She urges you to have a plan if you're going to be drinking.

"This is 100 percent preventable. Make a decision. I'm not saying don't drink and have a good time. I'm saying make a decision not to drive."