Law enforcement undergoes training to better protect you

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) -- Indiana State Police Troopers are getting in some extra training. It's all taking place in Clinton, Indiana. The training is called Emergency Vehicle Operation.

This tests the officer's driving skills and puts his or her squad car to the test.

The driving course is just one of many training elements for Indiana State Police Troopers go through every year. This driving course helps officers learn how to maneuver their vehicles and what steps to follow when put in a pursuit situation.

Indiana State Police Sargeant Matt Ames said this driving course is beneficial because, "Whether it be an injury accident, or whether or not it be some type of domestic, or a police-involved shooting, we're just here honing our skills making sure that we're going to be able to do and react appropriately when we get behind the wheel."

Strengthening driving skills is just one of many training tiers for these officers.

They are required to do at least 24 hours of training every year. But, Ames said that they normally go above and beyond the requirement.

Ames said the different kinds of training they do are, "We do firearms training, we do defensive tactics training, we do first aid training, we do all types of training to make sure that we're being current. So, that way we can provide the best service to the public out here that we can provide."

This is training that works to keep you and your family safe.

Sergeant Ames also wants to tell you what to do if you see an emergency vehicle coming up behind you.

One thing you should not do is stop in the middle of the road.

This is because Ames said sometimes officers are traveling at 60-70 miles per hour. If you stop in the middle of the road, it could cause an accident.

So, make sure you pull over to the side of the road and come to a complete stop. Once the emergency vehicle passes you then you can be on your way.