Law enforcement take part in Tip a Cop for Special Olympics

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local law enforcement and the community came together on Tuesday to help support those with special needs.

It was all part of the Tip a Cop event at Texas Roadhouse in Terre Haute.

Local officers served up food for Special Olympics.

Organizers say it is a rewarding experience.

"It's a good cause...a very good cause and law enforcement is always glad to help out with the community. We've received a tremendous amount of support tonight," Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom said.

Agencies from across the Wabash Valley took part in the event.