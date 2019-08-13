TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local law enforcement and the community came together on Tuesday to help support those with special needs.
It was all part of the Tip a Cop event at Texas Roadhouse in Terre Haute.
Local officers served up food for Special Olympics.
Organizers say it is a rewarding experience.
"It's a good cause...a very good cause and law enforcement is always glad to help out with the community. We've received a tremendous amount of support tonight," Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom said.
Agencies from across the Wabash Valley took part in the event.
Related Content
- Law enforcement take part in Tip a Cop for Special Olympics
- Tip-a-Cop event raises thousands for Special Olympics
- Vigo County law enforcement volunteering for 'tip a cop' at Texas Roadhouse
- Special Olympics Economic Impact
- Law enforcement strictly enforcing helmet law for young ATV riders
- Local law enforcement learn train safety tips during "Officer on a Train."
- Law enforcement learn crisis intervention training.
- From 'protecting and serving' to serving drinks for tips, police gather for Tip a Cop event
- Summer games underway for Special Olympics Indiana
- Cops on a Rooftop
Scroll for more content...