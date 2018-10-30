Law enforcement learn crisis intervention training.

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- Local law enforcement is spending the week getting a different kind of training.
They're partnering with mental health services for a week's worth of crisis intervention training.
The program features talks about PTSD, trauma, Autism and other disabilities.
Guest speakers who have lived with depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder will also be at the sessions.
Organizers said it's a way for law enforcement to act as first responders
Warren English-Malone, Consumer Representative Manager of the Hamilton Center said this allows officers to do their job effectively and with confidence knowing they have the resources to help in a time of crisis.
