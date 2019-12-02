Law enforcement, including FBI, search Greene County man's home, accused of making child pornography

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Greene County man is facing charges after police say they busted him for production and possession of child pornography.
Last week, police arrested 28-year-old Brett Walker of Switz City.
The investigation started when the Indiana Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Several law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, searched Walker's home on 4th Street in Switz City.
He was charged with child molestation, child exploitation, and possession of child pornography.
