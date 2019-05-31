Law enforcement holds active shooter training in Vigo County middle school

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local law enforcement officers are doing their part to keep students safe.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office held an active shooter drill.

It took place on Friday at Otter Creek Middle School.

It is part of a collaboration with the Vigo County School Corporation.

Even though school is officially out for the summer, school resource officers are still on duty.

Law enforcement used Friday to do some firearm training.

Sheriff John Plasse said with class, not in session, it was the perfect time to get in a little extra training.

"We just want to make sure that all of our guys that are in the schools protecting our kids have the most advanced training that they can have to make sure they keep our kids safe," Plasse said.

Law enforcement will do another active shooter training session at the first of the school year.