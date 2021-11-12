Law enforcement agencies to get money to combat reckless driving

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Some local Indiana law enforcement agencies will get money to fight reckless driving. That money comes through a grant from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

$6.5 million dollars will go to 200 departments. They will use that money to grant overtime patrols to address reckless driving. In the Wabash Valley,

-Knox County will get $20,000 for agencies in the county.

-Vermillion County will get $11,000.

-Vigo County will get $92,900 thousand dollars.

State officials say they hope this money will give enforcement more visibility. They say people are less likely to speed and drive dangerously when law enforcement is present.