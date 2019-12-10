Law capping the price of insulin in Illinois passes another hurdle

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - A law to provide life-saving medication to patients at an affordable cost has passed another hurdle in Illinois.
Last month, we first told you about Illinois Bill 667. It would cap the price of insulin co-pays for patients.
Now the bill has passed both the House and Senate.
It's on its way to Governor J.B. Pritzker's desk. Pritzker says he supports the bill.
Co-pays would be capped at $100 a month - no matter the type or amount of insulin the person needs.
